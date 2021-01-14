Dense fog witnessed till afternoon in Capital on Thursday: PMD spokesman

The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik said dense fog had been witnessed till afternoon in Capital on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Spokesman Dr Khalid Malik said dense fog had been witnessed till afternoon in Capital on Thursday. Talking to APP, he said fog would continue to persist till the end of this month.

As January declared to be coldest month of winters season whereas Skardu recorded -14 degree centigrade the lowest minimum temperature.

He said the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh were also in grip of fog.