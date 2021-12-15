Dense smog/fog likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab:PMD

Dense smog/fog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Dense smog/fog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and may persist till tonight.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. While very cold weather is likely in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and districts of north Balochistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain recorded in Dir was 04 mm.

The snowfall recorded in Malamjabba and Kalam was 02 inches.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -12 C, Kalat -09, Kalam -08, Skardu, Quetta -07, Gupis -06, Malamjabba. Rawalakot, Hunza, Baramulla, Srinagar, Shupiyan, Anantnag -04, Astore, Gilgit -03, Drosh, Parachinar, Zhob, Bagrote -02, Garhi Dupatta, Chitral and Dir -01 C.