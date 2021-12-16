UrduPoint.com

Dense Smog/fog Likely To Engulf Plain Areas Of Punjab:PMD

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Dense fog/smog is likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab at morning and night hours on Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while very cold in upper districts and north Balochistan.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm with light snow over the mountains is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts, while very cold in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

However light rain occurred in Sialkot and Kotli. The rainfall recorded during the period was rainfall (mm): Punjab: Sialkot 01, Kashmir: Kotli 01.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -15C, Kalat, Kalam -10, Skardu -09, Astore, Babusar -08, Quetta, Gupis -07, Hunza -05, Malamjabba, Rawalakot, Dir, Shupiyan, Anantnag -04, Baramulla, Pulwama, Parachinar, Zhob, Drosh, Bagrote, Chitral -03, Srinagar, Kakul -02, Mirkhani, Garidupatta and Murree -01 C.

