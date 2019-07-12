UrduPoint.com
Different Parts Of Country Likely To Receive Rain

Fri 12th July 2019

Different parts of country likely to receive rain

Widespread rain-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls with windstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Widespread rain-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls with windstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-five, Gilgit nineteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty degree centigrade.Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan with its trough extending northeast wards.

Moderate Monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from Friday night.

