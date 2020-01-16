UrduPoint.com
Dip In Mercury Cools Sunny Thursday In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 09:42 PM

Mostly sunny the chill in air and mercury dropping to 10 degree centigrade in early morning hours, surging to 21 degrees centigrade by mid day and getting as low as 12 degrees by evening, turned Thursday cold for the Karachiites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Mostly sunny the chill in air and mercury dropping to 10 degree centigrade in early morning hours, surging to 21 degrees centigrade by mid day and getting as low as 12 degrees by evening, turned Thursday cold for the Karachiites.

It was no surprise to see people in sweaters, coats and jackets basking in sun - wrapping themselves with shawls and mufflers to brave the cold wave during day hours and rushing back to indoors by dusk.

"It is definitely cold by all standards and particularly in context of Karachi with a reputation of mild weather conditions," said Syed Hamid Raza visiting the metropolis from Peshawar.

Appreciative of the fact that the people of Karachi, although not used to cold, had not suspended their routine activities, he added.

The Sindh metropolis, where humidity reached upto 33%, zero percent precipitation and wind blew at a speed of 14 Km per hour, also experienced temperature varying between 9 to 22 degrees centigrade during last 24 hours.

Many of the parents previously reluctant to send their kids to schools were increasingly noticed deciding not to cause any further academic loss.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department's Karachi office, the pattern would persist for another five to six days providing citizens to enjoy bearable sun shine amidst chilly air.

