Dist admin taking measures to deal with any situation during monsoon

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Asif Raza Chandio chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee here on Thursday stressed the need for a comprehensive and effective strategy to tackle the imminent challenges of the monsoon season

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Asif Raza Chandio chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee here on Thursday stressed the need for a comprehensive and effective strategy to tackle the imminent challenges of the monsoon season.

According to the deputy commissioner's office, the ADC directed all concerned departments to expedite the cleaning of drains, ensure efficient drainage of rainwater, and guarantee an uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

He underscored the importance of community involvement and urged all assistant commissioners to establish Taluka citizen forums and Taluka food relief committees. These forums would foster a sense of collective responsibility and allow for localized problem-solving, he added.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, he emphasized that any form of negligence would not be tolerated.

With a keen focus on animal welfare during the monsoon season, the Livestock Department was tasked with setting up veterinary camps in different tehsils. These camps would provide essential care and vaccinations to safeguard cattle from potential diseases.

Among the prominent attendees were Additional Deputy Commissioner II, Prem Chand, Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Junaid Mirza, Deputy Director of Information Ghulam Raza Khoso, and representatives from the Agriculture, Livestock, Public Health, and Irrigation Departments.