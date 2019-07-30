UrduPoint.com
Dist Administration Directed To Utilize All Resources To Drain Out Rainy Water

Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:04 PM

Dist Administration directed to utilize all resources to drain out rainy water

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Rehabilitation of Special Persons Sayed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday paid emergency visit to rain affected areas of Tando Mohammad Khan to monitor post rain situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh on Rehabilitation of Special Persons Sayed Qasim Naveed Qamar Tuesday paid emergency visit to rain affected areas of Tando Mohammad Khan to monitor post rain situation.

The Member Sindh Assembly Sayed Aijaz Hussain Shah Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti and other officers were accompanied with the Special Assistant.

Sayed Qasim Naveed Qamar reviewed post rain situation and directed the officials concerned for early draining out of stagnant water from residential areas.

The Deputy Commissioner informed him about efforts being made by the district administration for pumping out rain water and assured to utilize all available resources to accomplish the task.

