District Administration Matiari Takes Measures To Combat Heat Wave
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The District administration on Monday had set up cold water drinking facilities across the district to provide relief from the heat. Water coolers have been installed in Matiari, Hala, Bhitt Shah, Palijani, New Saeedabad, Odero Lal and Khaiber, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Abid Qamar and AC Saeedabad Monis Ahmad established cold drinking water facilities (Sabeel) to provide the people easy access to cold drinking water during the ongoing heat wave.
The DC Matiari emphasized that the district administration was committed to ensuring the well-being of residents and would continue to take such initiatives to provide relief and comfort. He also directed the DHO and District Manager of the PPHI to establish heat stroke corners established under their jurisdiction to provide timely treatment and relief to persons affected by the scorching heat.
