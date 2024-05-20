Open Menu

District Administration Matiari Takes Measures To Combat Heat Wave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM

District administration Matiari takes measures to combat heat wave

The District administration on Monday had set up cold water drinking facilities across the district to provide relief from the heat. Water coolers have been installed in Matiari, Hala, Bhitt Shah, Palijani, New Saeedabad, Odero Lal and Khaiber, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The District administration on Monday had set up cold water drinking facilities across the district to provide relief from the heat. Water coolers have been installed in Matiari, Hala, Bhitt Shah, Palijani, New Saeedabad, Odero Lal and Khaiber, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Matiari Abdul Sattar Shaikh, AC Hala Abid Qamar and AC Saeedabad Monis Ahmad established cold drinking water facilities (Sabeel) to provide the people easy access to cold drinking water during the ongoing heat wave.

The DC Matiari emphasized that the district administration was committed to ensuring the well-being of residents and would continue to take such initiatives to provide relief and comfort. He also directed the DHO and District Manager of the PPHI to establish heat stroke corners established under their jurisdiction to provide timely treatment and relief to persons affected by the scorching heat.

Related Topics

Water Heat Wave Hala Matiari Saeedabad From

Recent Stories

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

6 minutes ago
 Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leade ..

Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader

6 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide in Faislabad

Man commits suicide in Faislabad

6 minutes ago
 Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt ..

Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'

6 minutes ago
 Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash fl ..

Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns

6 minutes ago
 KU extends registration deadline for upcoming conv ..

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation

19 minutes ago
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

10 minutes ago
 IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities i ..

IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals

10 minutes ago
 Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian ..

Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian president

10 minutes ago
 Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of ..

Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of room caved in

10 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

10 minutes ago
 Acting President for further consolidating bilater ..

Acting President for further consolidating bilateral ties with Malaysia

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather