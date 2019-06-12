UrduPoint.com
District Nazim Directs Three-week Cleanliness Drive Before Monsoon

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:19 PM

District Nazim directs three-week cleanliness drive before monsoon

The District Nazim here on Wednesday announced to start a three-week cleanliness drive to cope with issues of sewerage and sanitation during monsoon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The District Nazim here on Wednesday announced to start a three-week cleanliness drive to cope with issues of sewerage and sanitation during monsoon.

This was decided in a meeting held under the headship of District Nazim.It was attended by WSSP Planning officers including Khwaja Zahid Hussain, Saeed Khan, Welfare Officer Jaffar Khan, Regional sports Officer Muhammad Salim, Assistant Director Local Government Riaz Khan, district members Shamsul Bari, Liaqat Ali and Wasim Akram.

The district government would provide special funds to WSSP for this purpose.

About 300 cleaners, 40 drivers, four supervisors and vehicles hired on contract will be deputed to make the drive a success story, he said.

He informed that the drive would prove a milestone in cleanliness of the city and the district government would assist WSSP in this connection.The drive would help rectify the cleanliness situation of the city.

He said all officials of the district government have been asked to dispose of garbage before the start of monsoon to avert spread of diseases in the city.

