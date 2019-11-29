UrduPoint.com
Drivers Urged To Observe Road Safety Measures In Foggy Weather

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:19 PM

Drivers urged to observe road safety measures in foggy weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Friday urged the motorists to drive carefully on the motorway observing road safety rules and avoid unnecessary travel on motorways during foggy weather currently prevailing in various parts of the country.

The motorists should avoid applying sudden brakes and should use fog lights during traveling, said an official of the NHMP.

He said that the road-users should either call NHMP helpline 130 or check NHMP mobile phone app Hamsafar to get information about the weather prediction before planning their journey.

To a question, he said that the NHMP had taken numerous safety measures to ensure safe traveling for the road users to avoid accidents.

He said that it had been made mandatory for Heavy Vehicles (HTV) and Public Transport Vehicles (PSV) to install fog lights to enter on the motorways and highways. He informed that, to avoid accidents during the heavy fog, motorways are closed for traffic but the closure would be made for minimum interval and time to time information would be conveyed immediately through media.

He said to avoid travelling during dense fog and only travel in case of emergency.

