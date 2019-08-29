UrduPoint.com
Drizzle Continues In City Hyderabad

Drizzle continues in city Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The drizzle continued to pour on Hyderabad on Thursday as the third monsoon spell lashed Sindh starting from Wednesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), by 6 pm on Thursday, recorded 2 millimeter rain in urban parts of Hyderabad and 9 mm in the rural.

The city had received 25 mm rain in the urban areas and 38 in the rural on Wednesday.

A protracted power outage followed Wednesday's rain starting from around 7 pm. It took Hyderabad Electric Supply Company several hours to restore the power supply but the complaints surfaced on Thursday from many parts of Hyderabad that the power supply had not been restored till the evening.

The rain once again partially inundated the low lying localities and roads in the city.

