Drizzle Fails To Dispel Smog;citizens Advised To Remain Indoors

Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:53 PM

Drizzle fails to dispel smog;citizens advised to remain indoors

A light scattered drizzle on Thursday failed to improve the smog hit atmosphere in the provincial metropolis causing added anxiety and stress to citizens,especially to those suffering from respiratory problems and asthma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :

In the wake of increased air quality index (AQI) Punjab school education department has banned outdoor activities in schools,whereas some private schools have announced to stay closed on Friday.

Outdoor activities including sports events will be postponed till December 20,whereas children have been directed to wear mask during school hours.

According to Met department, Upper Mall area was the most polluted with 1143 air quality index,while AQI recorded in the area of Gulberg was 583 and at Shimla Hills it was 545.

Air pollution reached 513 aqi in Punjab Assembly area.

Such high level of polluted ambient air would give impetus to ailments such as cough,flu and other diseases of respiratory tract.Therefore,medical experts have advised citizens not to leave their homes without masks unecessarily and keep the children indoors.

More Stories From Weather

