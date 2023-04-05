Drizzle in city, prediction for rise in temperature in coming days

The provincial capital on Wednesday received drizzle at evening which turned the weather pleasant, however Met office has predicted sunny day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The provincial capital on Wednesday received drizzle at evening which turned the weather pleasant, however Met office has predicted sunny days.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the maximum temperature is likely to rise 34 degree Celsius by this weekend. It is unlikely to rain in next few days.

The city remained hot and dry on Wednesday, but experienced a shower in most parts.

The maximum temperature was recorded 30 degree Celsius and the minimum was at 16 degree Celsius in the provincial capital. Last rainy spell cleaned the air as the overall air quality index improved to 100 almost satisfactory on Wednesday, and is likely to remain moderate till this weekend. Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the provincial capital during next 24 hours.