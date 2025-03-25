Open Menu

Drought Like Situation Likely This Year In Pakistan Amid Lower-than-usual Rainfall

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2025 | 03:22 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday warned that there is a likelihood of drought like situation in the country amid lower-than-usual rainfall this year.

The water flow is extremely low in various rivers.

The PMD also predicted that below-average rainfall is expected in the near future due to which drought like situation could develop.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department also reported that from September 2024 to March 21, 2025, rainfall in Pakistan was 40% below average, with Sindh receiving the least rainfall compared to other provinces.

The officials stated that a meeting of the Technical Committee of the Indus River System Authority has been called today to estimate the available water for the Kharif season and assess its availability.

RAIN ALERT IN UPPER PARTS OF KP FROM TODAY TILL THURSDAY

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority issued an alert about rains in upper parts of the province from today till Thursday.

According to PDMA, all Deputy Commissioners have been directed to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses during the forecast period.

The control room of PDMA is operational round the clock and people can contact 1700 in case of any emergency.

