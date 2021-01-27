UrduPoint.com
Dry And Cold Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:15 PM

Dry and cold weather forecast for Bahawalpur city

The local Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

