Dry & cloudy weather forecast across Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Thursday has forecast dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours across the Sukkur division.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jaccobabad, Rohri and Khairpur during the last 24 hours.