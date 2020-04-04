Dry, cloudy weather forecast for KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Officer Saturday forecast dry and partly cloudy weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at a few places in Kurram, Orakzai, Karak, Hangu, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, South and North Waziristan, DI Khan and Tank districts.