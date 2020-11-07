UrduPoint.com
Dry, Cold Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:09 PM

Dry, cold forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has remained hot and dry weather in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The Met Office has remained hot and dry weather in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 2.0 degree centigrade and - 1.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Saturday.

