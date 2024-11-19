Dry, Cold Forecast For Lahore, Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:46 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted mainly dry and cold weather in the provincial metropolis and other districts of Punjab while smog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted mainly dry and cold weather in the provincial metropolis and other districts of Punjab while smog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab.
On Wednesday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours.
For the last 24-hours dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas was witnessed.
Smoggy conditions prevailed in isolated plain areas of Punjab.
PMD further reported a continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. Describing synoptic conditions, the department predicted that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The much-awaited recent wet spell for the last couple of days helped reduce the intensity of smog by washing away hazardous pollutants from the atmosphere.
Recent Stories
Comedian Tariq Teddy remembered
PM wants all stakeholders to lend helping hands in economic, political stability ..
Strict action taken against polluting brick kilns: Senior Provincial Minister Ma ..
LESCO chief visits Sheikhupura Circle
Drug trafficker convicted
Dream team bag Federal Basketball Tournament title
Commissioner chairs meeting to review welfare initiatives
World Junior Tennis Championship Leg-2 continues
Vawda terms PTI’s upcoming protest face-saving tactics
Three police officials booked in fake currency scam
Naat competition held on 2nd day of academic week of FBISE
Pakistan Pavilion hosts panel discussion on Building Resilient Food Systems at C ..
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry, cold weather forecast for Lahore22 hours ago
-
Snowfall ends dry spell in Upper Reaches of Kashmir22 hours ago
-
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP3 days ago
-
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country5 days ago
-
MET office predicts rain in Lahore from Nov 14 to 166 days ago
-
Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD6 days ago
-
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC7 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast8 days ago
-
Snowfall blankets upper parts of Mansehra,; heavy rain, hailstorm hit other parts of Hazara Division8 days ago
-
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorm likely in most parts of country amid smog battle8 days ago
-
Winter wonderland: snowfall lovers flock to Swat after Met Office forecast8 days ago
-
Dry weather likely in most parts of country15 days ago