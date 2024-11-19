Dry, cold forecast for Lahore, Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted mainly dry and cold weather in the provincial metropolis and other districts of Punjab while smog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab.

On Wednesday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours.

For the last 24-hours dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas was witnessed.

Smoggy conditions prevailed in isolated plain areas of Punjab.

PMD further reported a continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. Describing synoptic conditions, the department predicted that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. The much-awaited recent wet spell for the last couple of days helped reduce the intensity of smog by washing away hazardous pollutants from the atmosphere.