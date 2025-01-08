Open Menu

Dry, Cold Weather Expected On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast on Wednesday that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country in the next 24-hours while very cold in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

In addition, gusty winds are expected in most parts of the country in the afternoon.

Moderate to dense fog (in patches) is likely to persist in northeastern Punjab during morning hours. Frost is likely to occur at few places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region and upper Punjab.

