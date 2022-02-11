Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 12:28 PM
The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather to prevail in city for next 24 hours
The highest maximum temperature 26 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.