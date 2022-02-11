UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022 | 12:28 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for Bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather to prevail in city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather to prevail in city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 26 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

