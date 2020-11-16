UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office forecast dry and cold weather in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Met Office forecast dry and cold weather in most parts while cool in central parts with hilly areas of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -2.0 degree centigrade and - 6.0 degree centigrade in Kalat on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Quetta Kalat

Recent Stories

Alvi for using modern techniques in special person ..

2 minutes ago

PTI to form govt in GB with simple majority: Sheik ..

2 minutes ago

EU expands vaccine options with CureVac contract

2 minutes ago

Maximum Category 5 Hurricane Iota barrels towards ..

6 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment operation on Nov 19

6 minutes ago

GB people reject politics of PPP, PML- N: Qureshi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.