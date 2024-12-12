Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For Balochistan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
The Met Office has forecast dry, very cold weather for Balochistan including Kalat, Ziarat, Quetta, Pishin and Killa Abdullah during next 24 hours
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Met Office has forecast dry, very cold weather for Balochistan including Kalat, Ziarat, Quetta, Pishin and Killa Abdullah during next 24 hours.
The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Ziarat was recorded at -6.5 minus degrees centigrade, -5 minus degrees centigrade in Kalat and–3.0 minus degrees centigrade in Quetta on Thursday.
Recent Stories
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities
US wholesale prices pick up in November
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government
Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait
Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National ..
In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise
Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine
ECB cuts rates again, Lagarde says eurozone 'losing momentum'
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry, cold weather forecast for Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Cold wave continued to prevail in city1 day ago
-
Authorities issues advisory for Safe travel in snow-clad zone in AJK2 days ago
-
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days3 days ago
-
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today5 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather to persist in most parts of country: PMD7 days ago
-
Cold, dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore8 days ago
-
100% wheat sowing target achieved in Muzaffargarh8 days ago
-
Lahore experiences dry, cold, partly cloudy weather9 days ago
-
December likely to have two rain spells: PMD9 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore, other parts of country10 days ago
-
Balochistan receives first winter rain13 days ago