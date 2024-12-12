Dry, cold weather forecast for Balochistan

The Met Office has forecast dry, very cold weather for Balochistan including Kalat, Ziarat, Quetta, Pishin and Killa Abdullah during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Met Office has forecast dry, very cold weather for Balochistan including Kalat, Ziarat, Quetta, Pishin and Killa Abdullah during next 24 hours.

The Met office reported that the minimum temperature in Ziarat was recorded at -6.5 minus degrees centigrade, -5 minus degrees centigrade in Kalat and–3.0 minus degrees centigrade in Quetta on Thursday.