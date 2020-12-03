UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:10 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 minute ago

Money-laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehb ..

13 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts southeastern Turkey ..

2 minutes ago

Japan prosecutors seek to question ex-PM Abe on sp ..

2 minutes ago

Thomas takes center stage at final PGA event of se ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims three more lives, infects 218 m ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.