Dry, cold weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.