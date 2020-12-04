UrduPoint.com
Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:09 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 25 centigrade and the lowest minimum 09 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather have also been forecast for rest of the region.

