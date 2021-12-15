UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:47 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20 centigrade and 06 centigrade respectively during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Wasim, Afridi react to trouble to fans queued outs ..

Wasim, Afridi react to trouble to fans queued outside Karachi stadium

9 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival to kick off in ..

Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival to kick off in Al Sila on Thursday

10 minutes ago
 4 die, 370 more test positive for coronavirus in l ..

4 die, 370 more test positive for coronavirus in last 24 hrs

6 minutes ago
 German court hands life term to Russian for killin ..

German court hands life term to Russian for killing exiled Chechen

6 minutes ago
 Lithuania Recalls Top Envoy to China for Consultat ..

Lithuania Recalls Top Envoy to China for Consultations Amid Rift Over Taiwan

8 minutes ago
 China's Gas Production Up Nearly 9% in 2021, Oil O ..

China's Gas Production Up Nearly 9% in 2021, Oil Output Grows 2.5% - Statistics ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.