Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 03:47 PM
The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20 centigrade and 06 centigrade respectively during last 24 hours.
The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.