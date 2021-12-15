Dry, cold weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 20 centigrade and 06 centigrade respectively during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.