Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:34 PM

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 19 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

