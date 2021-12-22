UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 20 centigrade and the lowest minimum 04 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

