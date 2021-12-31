UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 02:49 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 19 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

PM condoles martyrdom of four soldiers in anti-ter ..

PM condoles martyrdom of four soldiers in anti-terror operation

1 second ago
 Palestinians express concerns over Facebook conten ..

Palestinians express concerns over Facebook content 'suppression'

11 minutes ago
 Johnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year ..

Johnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar

4 minutes ago
 Palestinians express concerns over Facebook conten ..

Palestinians express concerns over Facebook content 'suppression'

15 minutes ago
 realme is the Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphon ..

Realme is the Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphone Brand with a Growth Rate of ..

24 minutes ago
 DEC approves of three housing schemes

DEC approves of three housing schemes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.