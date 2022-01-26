UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 02:07 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 21 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 15,789 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 15,789 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Large Explosion in Athens Leaves at Least 1 Person ..

Large Explosion in Athens Leaves at Least 1 Person Injured - Reports

1 minute ago
 Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but faile ..

Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but failed: Faisal Javed

4 minutes ago
 Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material ..

Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material Responsibility on Dutch MH17 ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

4 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.