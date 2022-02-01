UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

February 01, 2022

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 11 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Weather

