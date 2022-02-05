UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2022 | 12:58 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 09 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

