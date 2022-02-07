UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

CAR Ambassador in Moscow Congratulates Newly Appoi ..

CAR Ambassador in Moscow Congratulates Newly Appointed Russian Counterpart

2 minutes ago
 Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vesse ..

Three alive, seven missing after Nigeria oil vessel fire

2 minutes ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of Sadiq Sanjrani's gran ..

Fawad grieved over demise of Sadiq Sanjrani's grandmother

2 minutes ago
 OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Sile ..

OIC Child Rights Meeting Observes a Minute of Silence for the Child Rayan

22 minutes ago
 Embattled rappers fight to speak out in troubled D ..

Embattled rappers fight to speak out in troubled DR Congo

5 minutes ago
 India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Paki ..

India behind recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, says Sheikh Rashi

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>