Dry, cold weather forecast for city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 24 centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.