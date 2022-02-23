UrduPoint.com

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 01:36 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

The local Met office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The local Met office has forecast a dry and cold weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 26 centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

UK Foreign Secretary Says No Unambiguous Evidence ..

UK Foreign Secretary Says No Unambiguous Evidence That Russia Sent Troops to Don ..

9 minutes ago
 UN chief intensifies criticism of Russia for breac ..

UN chief intensifies criticism of Russia for breaching Ukraine's sovereignty

9 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end with gains

Hong Kong stocks end with gains

9 minutes ago
 Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for ..

Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for What Happening Now in Ukraine ..

11 minutes ago
 French business climate sharply rebounds

French business climate sharply rebounds

11 minutes ago
 Xi Jinping on high-quality development

Xi Jinping on high-quality development

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>