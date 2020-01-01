Dry, cold weather forecast for city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 16 Centigrade and the lowest 05 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.