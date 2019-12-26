UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:42 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 17 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

9 minutes ago

Russia Capable of Completing Nord Stream 2 Constru ..

8 minutes ago

BMP claims major victory in FPCCI's polls, group's ..

8 minutes ago

Govt files review petition in SC against verdict o ..

26 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei Says Plot to Undermine Revolutiona ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Imposes 2-Year Ban on Buying Forei ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.