Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:43 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 19 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

