Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:52 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature was forecast 17 centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 centigrade.
A dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region during next 24 hours.