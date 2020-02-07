UrduPoint.com
Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Fri 07th February 2020

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in bahawalpur

The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The local Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for the city during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature was forecast 17 centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 centigrade.

A dry and cold weather has also been forecast for rest of the region during next 24 hours.

