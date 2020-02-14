UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:12 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 23 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 Centigrade degrees forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

11 minutes ago

Turkish President announces to take trade level  ..

42 minutes ago

Hopes pale for German growth rebound after late 20 ..

33 minutes ago

Golf: Leading scores from the second round of the ..

33 minutes ago

Over 30 Countries Assisting China to Combat Novel ..

33 minutes ago

Renault reports net losses of 141 million euros in ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.