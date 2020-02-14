Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 23 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 12 Centigrade degrees forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.