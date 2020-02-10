UrduPoint.com
Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For City In Bhawalpur

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:08 PM

Dry, cold weather forecast for city in Bhawalpur

The Met office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Met office has forecast a dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

According to Met department sources here on Monday,the maximum temperature would reach 19 Celsius,whereas the minimum temperature would be 9 Celsius for next 24 hours.

