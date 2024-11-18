Dry, Cold Weather Forecast For Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Mainly dry and cold weather is expected in most parts of the country, including Lahore, during the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Mainly dry and cold weather is expected in most parts of the country, including Lahore, during the next 24 hours.
The Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
They predicted that mainly dry and cold weather was expected in most parts of the country. Smog/fog was likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of Punjab during night/morning.
Monday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -07°C while in Lahore it was 13°C and maximum was 27°C.
