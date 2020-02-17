UrduPoint.com
Dry, Cold Weather In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:17 PM

Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

Also,for the next 24 hours in city maximum temperature has been forecast as 28 degree centigrade whereas lowest was expected to be 12 degree Celsius.

Met Office predicted dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

