Dry, cold weather in Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) : The Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

Highest temperature has been predicted as 26 degree centigrade and the lowest minimum as 13 degrees for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.