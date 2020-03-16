UrduPoint.com
Dry, Cold Weather In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

Dry, cold weather in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast dry and cold weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours

Highest temperature has been predicted as 26 degree centigrade and the lowest minimum as 13 degrees for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast dry weather for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

Your Thoughts and Comments

