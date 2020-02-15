UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry, Cold Weather Likely In Karachi On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:52 PM

Dry, cold weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast dry weather with cold in night timings in the metropolis during next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast dry weather with cold in night timings in the metropolis during next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 13 to 15 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity in the morning.

Dry weather with cold night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather

Recent Stories

Turkey Assures Moscow of Taking Steps to Protect R ..

2 minutes ago

President grieved over PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haq's d ..

2 minutes ago

Dr. Firdous grieved over sad demise of Naeem-ul-Ha ..

2 minutes ago

Devastated by death of one of oldest friends, most ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minter Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan a w ..

8 minutes ago

China's Court Unveils 4 Crimes Punishable by Death ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.