Dry, cold weather likely in Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast dry weather with cold in night timings in the metropolis during next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain in the range of 13 to 15 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 per cent humidity in the morning.

Dry weather with cold night and hazy or misty morning is likely to prevail in Sindh during the next 24 hours.