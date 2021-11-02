Dry, cold weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry and cold weather for most areas of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly dry and cold weather for most areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most plains of the country.

A shallow westerly wave was still prevailing over northeast Punjab and Kashmir and likely to affect during 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas. However, rain occurred at Narowal 02 mm and Gujranwala 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -04 C, Ziarat, Kalam, Skardu -01 and Babusar 00 C.