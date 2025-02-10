Open Menu

Dry, Cold Weather To Persist In Most Parts Of Punjab Including Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 10, 2025 | 11:37 AM

Dry, cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore

MET office predicts there are chances of rain in some parts of Punjab during next 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2025) Dry and cold weather to persist in most parts of Punjab including Lahore, the Meteorological department predicted on Monday.

The dry weather is expected across Punjab. However, there are chances of rain in some parts of the province during next 24 hours.

The weather experts indicated that there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the Rawalpindi Division, Murree and Northern Areas.

The minimum temperature in Lahore is expected to be 8°C while the maximum could reach 24°C earlier in the day.

The Meteorological Department on Sunday reported that a rain-bringing system had entered most districts of Punjab, leading to the possibility of light rain in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, and Pothohar Divisions.

