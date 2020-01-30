Dry, cool weather likely in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -3.5 degree and -11 centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.