UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dry, Cool Weather Likely In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Dry, cool weather likely in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department predicted cool and dry weather in Quetta and other areas of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

Minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -3.5 degree and -11 centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Ziarat

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism and recreational ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition doing baseless propaganda: Mussarat Jam ..

2 minutes ago

Esper Says Pentagon Will Brief Congress Thursday o ..

2 minutes ago

Best possible facilities to be provided to schools ..

2 minutes ago

Road accident claims life of a minor, 3 get injure ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.