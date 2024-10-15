Open Menu

Dry, Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

Dry, hot and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Tuesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to approach northern parts of the country from tomorrow.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind-thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Chhor where mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 34°C and minimum was 20.5°C.

