Dry, Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 10:53 PM
Dry, hot and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Dry, hot and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to approach northern parts of the country from tonight.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nawabshah where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 34.5°C and minimum was 20.4°C.
Recent Stories
Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties
Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality
Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit
PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank
Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..
Gaddafi stadium to be transformed into world-class venue
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan
02 killed during clashes between groups
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar
IGP for intensifying intelligence-based operations across province
MWMC gets approval to outsource six tehsils
More Stories From Weather
-
Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city24 hours ago
-
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD2 days ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city2 days ago
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for city8 days ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city11 days ago
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather forecast for city14 days ago
-
Hot & dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD14 days ago
-
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday22 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather for city1 month ago
-
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan1 month ago
-
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi2 months ago
-
More rain-wind/thundershower likely in country's various parts:PMD2 months ago