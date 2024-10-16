Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 10:53 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Dry, hot and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was likely to approach northern parts of the country from tonight.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm was likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Nawabshah where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 34.5°C and minimum was 20.4°C.

