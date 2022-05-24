UrduPoint.com

Dry, Hot Weather Forecast For Bahawalpur City

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Dry, hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur city

The local Met office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The local Met office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

vivo’s Latest Flagship X80 Is Now Available for ..

Vivo’s Latest Flagship X80 Is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

29 minutes ago
 Two cops suspended for being lenient to accused

Two cops suspended for being lenient to accused

37 seconds ago
 Imran wants anarchy; his unconstitutional demands ..

Imran wants anarchy; his unconstitutional demands can't be accepted: PMLN leader ..

38 seconds ago
 Forest fire: CDA to depute additional staff at Mar ..

Forest fire: CDA to depute additional staff at Margalla Hills

40 seconds ago
 Donbas Doctors Say ICRC, WHO Ceased to Supply HIV, ..

Donbas Doctors Say ICRC, WHO Ceased to Supply HIV, Tuberculosis Treatment

18 minutes ago
 Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructur ..

Quad States Will Allocate $50Bln for Infrastructure in Indo-Pacific Region - Kis ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.