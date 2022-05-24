Dry, hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur city

The local Met office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The local Met office has forecast a dry and hot weather for city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 39 centigrade and the lowest minimum 27 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.